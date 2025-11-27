CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL) Receives $25.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.1667.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBLL. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $756,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,075,782.55. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $136,455.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 167,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,405.12. This represents a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 72,224 shares of company stock worth $1,032,300 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBLL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CeriBell by 353.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CeriBell by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of CeriBell stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. CeriBell has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.36 million and a PE ratio of -11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 63.35%.The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. CeriBell has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CeriBell will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

