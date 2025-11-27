Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives $28.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $46,901.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 78,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,759.08. This trade represents a 2.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $99,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,800.60. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $18,673,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 444.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 653,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 533,408 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,342,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 519,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $14,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $74.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3665 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 130.28%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

