DT Cloud Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:DTSQ) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.7450. Approximately 113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Get DT Cloud Star Acquisition alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Cloud Star Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTSQ

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Trading Down 0.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of DT Cloud Star Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 786,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 94,420 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 1,284.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 247,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 227,500 shares during the period.

About DT Cloud Star Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.