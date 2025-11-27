SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.9690. 324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Get SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF

About SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:MYMF Free Report ) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 18.84% of SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMF was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.