SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.9690. 324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.
SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88.
SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF
About SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF
The SPDR SSgA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMF was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.
