Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 1.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.2670. 17,257,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 15,007,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 106.40%.
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
