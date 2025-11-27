Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.61, but opened at $78.28. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $82.0410, with a volume of 2,489,559 shares traded.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The apparel retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-10.500 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANF. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,248. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $139,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,648 shares in the company, valued at $619,261.20. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $759,233 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $644,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 62.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.83.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.