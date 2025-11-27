Kevin Rountree Buys 100 Shares of Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Rountree purchased 100 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £184 per share, with a total value of £18,400.
Kevin Rountree also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 3rd, Kevin Rountree bought 84 shares of Games Workshop Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 per share, for a total transaction of GBX 1,176.
Games Workshop Group Stock Up 1.6%
Games Workshop Group stock opened at £197.60 on Thursday. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 12 month low of £122.50 and a 12 month high of £197.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £155.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £156.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a market cap of £6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Games Workshop Group
Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.
