Kevin Rountree Buys 100 Shares of Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Rountree purchased 100 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £184 per share, with a total value of £18,400.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Kevin Rountree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 3rd, Kevin Rountree bought 84 shares of Games Workshop Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 per share, for a total transaction of GBX 1,176.

Games Workshop Group Stock Up 1.6%

Games Workshop Group stock opened at £197.60 on Thursday. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 12 month low of £122.50 and a 12 month high of £197.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £155.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £156.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a market cap of £6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GAW shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Games Workshop Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from £165 to £180 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Games Workshop Group from £118.50 to £183 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Games Workshop Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £181.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Games Workshop Group

About Games Workshop Group

(Get Free Report)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.