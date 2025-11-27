Sue Whalley Acquires 600 Shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Sue Whalley bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 163 per share, with a total value of £978.

Sue Whalley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Sue Whalley bought 549 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 177 per share, for a total transaction of £971.73.

On Thursday, September 25th, Sue Whalley purchased 586 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 166 per share, with a total value of £972.76.

Centrica stock opened at GBX 164.93 on Thursday. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 123.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNA. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 155 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered Centrica to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 177 to GBX 179 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 180 to GBX 210 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 185.67.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

