Sue Whalley Acquires 600 Shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Sue Whalley bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 163 per share, with a total value of £978.
Sue Whalley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 27th, Sue Whalley bought 549 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 177 per share, for a total transaction of £971.73.
- On Thursday, September 25th, Sue Whalley purchased 586 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 166 per share, with a total value of £972.76.
Centrica Trading Up 0.4%
Centrica stock opened at GBX 164.93 on Thursday. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 123.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.16.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.
