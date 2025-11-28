Top Green Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – November 25th

Get alerts:

Nuvve, NWTN, and NWTN are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, installing, or enabling low-carbon and renewable energy sources and technologies — for example solar, wind, batteries, electric vehicles, and related clean‑tech services. Investors typically treat them as growth- and ESG‑oriented plays with potential upside from energy transition policies and technological adoption, but they also carry sector-specific risks such as regulatory changes, subsidy dependence, and technology or commodity volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN (NWTNW)

