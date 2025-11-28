Hubbell Inc $HUBB Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $131,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 12.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 49.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 37.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $428.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.35. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $299.42 and a 52 week high of $484.26.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.00.

In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.24 per share, with a total value of $186,719.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total value of $945,813.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,247.76. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

