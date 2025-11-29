Boston Partners Acquires New Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.86.

CRM stock opened at $230.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.96 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,438. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

