Berry Wealth Group LP Purchases Shares of 1,410 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 12,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $2,201,992.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 846,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,353,071.89. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,066,816. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 144,153 shares of company stock valued at $28,287,440 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.5%
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on WSM. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
