Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $12.50 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,310,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,572,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,948 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,468,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 980,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Exelixis from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 24,622 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,032,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,463.40. The trade was a 53.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 28,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,194,070.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 374,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,154.82. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,235 shares of company stock worth $10,490,600. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $597.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.