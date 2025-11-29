Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $7.40 Million Stake in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. $ZGN

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 36.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZGN. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ermenegildo Zegna from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oddo Bhf set a $11.50 target price on Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ermenegildo Zegna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

