507 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Bought by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in GE Vernova by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $597.59 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $592.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.33, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $710.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.