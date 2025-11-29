Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 13,025 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DECK shares. KeyCorp upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $88.20 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.63.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

