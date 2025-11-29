Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Everest Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 19,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Arete increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, CICC Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.30.

NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

