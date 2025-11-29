Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 145.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

CLH opened at $227.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.62. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $261.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

