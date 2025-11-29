Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.40.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $419.76 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $392.89 and a one year high of $500.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.19 and a 200 day moving average of $444.74.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

