Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 81.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDP. Wall Street Zen cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,839.15. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Effie D. Silva sold 1,325 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $48,746.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,653.08. The trade was a 17.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $273,607. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $36.14 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 73.62%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

