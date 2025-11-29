Creative Planning Purchases 3,181 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $103,474,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 943,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 808,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 566,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

NYSE UTF opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

