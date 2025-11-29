Quaker Houghton $KWR Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of Quaker Houghton worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quaker Houghton alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 151.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Quaker Houghton by 573.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 7.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Houghton in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Houghton Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE KWR opened at $137.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -320.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Houghton has a 52 week low of $95.91 and a 52 week high of $161.46.

Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement

Quaker Houghton ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.06 million. Quaker Houghton had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Quaker Houghton’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio is currently -414.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Quaker Houghton from $149.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quaker Houghton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KWR

Quaker Houghton Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Houghton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Houghton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.