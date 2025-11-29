Creative Planning Sells 3,010 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Creative Planning cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 480.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Shares of BMRN opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $73.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $776.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

