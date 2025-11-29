Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.3750.

Get Viking alerts:

VIK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Viking from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Viking Stock Up 0.4%

VIK opened at $66.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. Viking has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.20.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 716.92% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 1,591.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Viking during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viking in the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viking by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the third quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.