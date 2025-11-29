Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 45,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.84.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $320.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 225,072 shares of company stock valued at $58,074,027 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

