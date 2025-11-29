Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $22.27 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

