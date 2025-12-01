Boston Family Office LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,084 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,522 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 941.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,258,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,814,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPST stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

