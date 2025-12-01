DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DHT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $13.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DHT has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 41.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DHT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in DHT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 165,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 11.3% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

