Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $3,612,000. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,528,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 104,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $227.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.07 and its 200 day moving average is $184.07. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $234.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.61.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

