Choreo LLC Boosts Stake in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 78,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 35,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. DXC Technology Company. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXC Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 91,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,844.60. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.