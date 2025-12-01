Choreo LLC Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 146,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 969.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 75,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $136.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.45 and a fifty-two week high of $245.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.56%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

