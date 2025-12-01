Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Choreo LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 63.2% in the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $176.37 on Monday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $180.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The business had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.