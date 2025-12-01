Choreo LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in United Airlines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in United Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $102.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.08. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

