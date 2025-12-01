Gorman-Rupp Company (The) $GRC Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 756,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 349,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,033 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 0.1%

GRC stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $172.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gorman-Rupp

About Gorman-Rupp

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.