Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 24,148 N-able, Inc. $NABL

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NABL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in N-able by 1,030.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 241.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of N-able by 1,410.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in N-able by 20.8% in the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on N-able from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 price target (up from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised N-able from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, N-able has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 0.62. N-able, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. N-able had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.The business had revenue of $131.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

