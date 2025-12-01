Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SiBone $SIBN

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,535 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SiBone were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiBone by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SiBone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SiBone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SiBone by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 354,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SiBone during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $60,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,422.39. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $195,317.65. This represents a 88.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,128 shares of company stock worth $2,311,652. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SiBone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on shares of SiBone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $844.59 million, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.75. SiBone has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

