Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH Stake Cut by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,459,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after acquiring an additional 280,510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DFH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 0.3%

DFH stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $333,823.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,635,499.92. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 55,226 shares of company stock worth $1,534,683 over the last 90 days. 68.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

