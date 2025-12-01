Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Twilio by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,939,666.47. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $186,645.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,661.12. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,128. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. FBN Securities raised Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.26.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $129.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.48. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

