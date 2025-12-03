Bank of America Initiates Coverage on BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA)

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BETA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.
BETA Technologies Inc is an electric aerospace company. It involved in designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems. BETA Technologies Inc is based in SOUTH BURLINGTON.
