Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 21,469 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. $NPK

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,469 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the second quarter worth $58,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Stock Up 0.6%

NPK opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $659.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.42. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $120.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of National Presto Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, National Presto Industries has an average rating of “Buy”.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

