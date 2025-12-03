CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 4,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($14.79) million for the quarter.
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
