Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Shares Up 70.1% – Time to Buy?

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 70.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Banpu Public Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.
Banpu Public Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a yield of 639.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Banpu Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.68%.
About Banpu Public
Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. It operates coal projects in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia; natural gas projects in the United States; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; and renewable energy power plants in Japan, China, and Vietnam.
