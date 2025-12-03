DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

DEFSEC Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DFSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 17,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 51,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut DEFSEC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DEFSEC Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, DEFSEC Technologies has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market cap of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DEFSEC Technologies stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DEFSEC Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DFSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of DEFSEC Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEFSEC develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The Company’s current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users’ smart devices and weapons.

