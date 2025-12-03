Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $30,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nucor alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 49.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,436.08. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,914. This represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $162.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.