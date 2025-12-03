Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,114 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $43,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $98,731,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,114,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $55,725,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $44,557,000.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. The trade was a 55.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EAT opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.30 and a 1 year high of $192.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average is $149.59.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 164.66% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brinker International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

