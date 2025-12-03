Head to Head Analysis: Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) versus Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Carlisle Companies has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livento Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carlisle Companies and Livento Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlisle Companies 15.48% 40.26% 15.14% Livento Group -150.10% -4.17% -3.84%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlisle Companies $5.00 billion 2.67 $1.31 billion $17.63 18.12 Livento Group $1.69 million 3.37 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Carlisle Companies and Livento Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Carlisle Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Livento Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Carlisle Companies and Livento Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlisle Companies 1 5 4 0 2.30 Livento Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus price target of $386.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.04%. Given Carlisle Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carlisle Companies is more favorable than Livento Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Livento Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carlisle Companies beats Livento Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies. The company produces single-ply roofing products, and warranted roof systems and accessories, including ethylene propylene diene monomer, thermoplastic polyolefin and polyvinyl chloride membrane, polyiso insulation, and engineered metal roofing and wall panel systems for commercial and residential buildings. It also offers building envelope solutions, including high-performance waterproofing and moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, fully integrated liquid and sheet applied air/vapor barriers, sealants/primers and flashing systems, roof coatings and mastics, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, block-molded expanded polystyrene insulation, and engineered products for HVAC applications. It sells its products under the Carlisle SynTec, Versico, WeatherBond, Hunter Panels, Resitrix, and Hertalan brands. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

