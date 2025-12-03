Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Head-To-Head Review

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Mobivity shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Mobivity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ATN International has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 1 1 0 0 1.50 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ATN International and Mobivity, as provided by MarketBeat.

ATN International currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.48%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than Mobivity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATN International and Mobivity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $729.08 million 0.45 -$26.43 million ($0.93) -23.31 Mobivity $1.14 million 15.02 -$10.23 million ($0.11) -2.10

Mobivity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATN International. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -1.11% 0.13% 0.05% Mobivity -559.51% N/A -610.61%

Summary

ATN International beats Mobivity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services. It also leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and provides managed information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions. It also operates as a Software-as-a-Service platform used by convenience and quick service restaurant brands to build and engage with their customers; and enables and powers incentivized programs in digital environments. In addition, its platform offers POS data capture, analytics, offers and promotions, predictive offers, personalized receipt promotions, customized mobile messaging, belly loyalty, and other services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online through its website. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

