eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) & Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Critical Comparison

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Global-e Online has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global-e Online and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 2 1 10 0 2.62 eBay 2 21 14 1 2.37

Earnings and Valuation

Global-e Online presently has a consensus target price of $48.82, suggesting a potential upside of 18.46%. eBay has a consensus target price of $94.69, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than eBay.

This table compares Global-e Online and eBay”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $752.76 million 9.29 -$75.55 million $0.03 1,373.67 eBay $10.28 billion 3.64 $1.98 billion $4.60 18.02

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global-e Online, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online 0.82% 0.81% 0.59% eBay 20.37% 41.94% 11.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eBay beats Global-e Online on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About eBay

eBay Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, sell, and buy various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

