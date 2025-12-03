Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.89.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $516.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.07, a PEG ratio of 118.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.46. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

