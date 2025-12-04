Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 396,037 Shares of Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396,037 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $101,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 161.1% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. LBP AM SA grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 136.3% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 62,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.30. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.30.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

